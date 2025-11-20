New York Women in Communications will presents the 56th annual Matrix Awards ceremony on May 19 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. NBC News anchor and TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones will serve as emcee for the event.

The awards ceremony, which honors women in communications, media and entertainment, will recognize 2026 Matrix Honorees Tamsen Fadal, journalist, podcast host and best-selling author; Hello Products CEO Diana Haussling; Abbey Klaassen, global brand president and U.S. CEO, Dentsu Creative; Franklyn West founder and CEO Ashley Miles; Debra OConnell, president, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks; Publicis Group chief strategy officer Carla Serrano; and Khartoon Weiss, VP & GM, global business solutions, TikTok.

The ceremony is also NYWIC’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting scholarships and year-round professional development for women in the communications field. This year, 17 college women will be presented with scholarships at the gala. The recipients embody the spirit of this year’s theme "The Butterfly Effect: Women Who Transform the Media Landscape and Inspire the World." Since 1998, NYWICI has awarded more than $2.2 million to more than 410 young women pursuing communications careers

The scholarships are funded by such partners as Disney, Yahoo, Google, JPMorganChase, Dentsu and Omnicom.