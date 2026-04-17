Richard Nixon is remembered for his infamous “I am not a crook” statement.

Donald Trump will be equally haunted for his “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation” line, which unfortunately is the most honest thing that he’s said during the past decade.

The narcissist-in-chief made that remark after a report showed that the consumer price index rose 3.8 percent in April, the fastest pace in three years.

Trump’s war of choice with Iran is the reason for surging energy prices that triggered the spike in inflation. The CPI stood at 2.4 percent in February before Trump joined Israel’s Bibi Netanyahu in attacking Iran for the second time in less than a year.

Trump doesn’t give a fig about the financial hardship suffered by millions of Americans living paycheck to paycheck who voted three times for him.

The rising costs of groceries, healthcare, housing and utilities have forced many to rely on their credit cards to meet monthly expenses.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports credit card delinquencies rose to 4.8 percent of consumer debt, the highest rate since the financial crisis.

Cluelessly, the White House cheers the rise in consumer debt to a record $1.3T.

Kevin Hassett, Trump’s economic advisor, told Fox Business that credit card spending is through the roof. “They’re spending more on gasoline, but they’re spending more on everything else, too.” He attributed the spending spree to people having “so much more money in their pockets.”

Actually it’s the opposite, Kev. People don’t have any extra money in their pockets, which is why they are forced to rely on plastic.

Despite Hassett’s desperate spin, Americans get it. Fifty-eight percent of US voters “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of the president’s handling of inflation and the cost of living, according to a Financial Times poll released May 10. Plus, 55 percent say Trump’s tariffs have hurt the economy.

The lesson learned from that FT survey: people blame Trump for America’s economic mess. It might behoove him to think about Americans’ financial situation at least once in a while.

Nixon also is remembered for “opening” China to US investment following his 1972 breakthrough meeting in Beijing with Mao Zedong. His week-long trip resulted in restoring US-China diplomatic relations. Nixon said his visit to China changed the world.

Trump’s visit to China may also change the world, for the worse. Unlike Nixon, Trump views his trip to China as a PR play to boost his battered image back home. “Everyone in the United States is talking about my visit,” he gushed. “I feel very honored to be here.”

Indeed everyone is talking about how Trump’s trip may result in the US throwing Taiwan under the bus.

“The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations,” China no-nonsense leader Xi Jinping told Trump. “If handled properly, the overall stability of bilateral relations can be maintained. If mishandled, the two countries could face confrontation or even conflict.”

While Xi raises the specter of war with US, Trump thanked him for “a magnificent welcome like no other.”

Trump has already cut off aid to Ukraine to please his buddy Vladimir Putin.

There’s a good chance Taiwan will be next as the US president curries favor with Xi, whom Trump calls a friend and great leader.

Pitying Trump’s PR people… Iran has retained or restored 70 percent of its missile firepower, according to the New York Times.

That story refutes Trump’s and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s claim that the country’s weapons have been knocked out of commission by Operation Epic Fury.

Faced with that reality, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales regurgitated Trump’s claim that Iran’s missile are kaput.

She told the NYT that anyone who thinks “Iran has reconstituted its military is either delusional or a mouthpiece” for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard.” Are you referring to national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, Olivia?

Joel Valdez, acting press secretary for Hegseth, is following in his boss’ footsteps.

He piled on bashing the NYT. “It is so disgraceful that the New York Times and others are acting as public relations agents for the Iranian regime in order to paint Operation Epic Fury as anything other than a historical accomplishment.”

If Operation Epic Fury was such a smashing success, why can’t oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz? Might it have something to do with the 30 missile launcher sites that Iran has placed along its coastline?