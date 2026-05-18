Shannon Coyne (L) and Deja Preuitt co-authored this article.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, the way consumers search for and discover information has fundamentally changed. While PR has traditionally played a central role in shaping brand perception, its influence now extends to how—and where—brands are discovered across the digital ecosystem. Today, digital PR sits at the intersection of earned media, social and search (SEO + GEO), creating a reality where discovery is no longer linear, shaped by a dynamic mix of content, credibility and conversation. The rapid adoption of AI and generative platforms has accelerated this change, influencing how brands are surfaced, understood and ultimately chosen.

PR is now becoming the infrastructure of discoverability, ensuring brands aren’t only present in publications but accurately represented within narratives that shape AI-generated answers. Visibility now depends on being surfaced as a trusted source in the moments that shape decision-making.

AI is shifting consumer search behavior

In today’s zero-click era, users find the information they need without ever clicking a link, relying on AI-generated responses to guide decisions. As a result, discoverability is increasingly being shaped by AI outputs rather than traditional website visits.

Visibility is now less about ranking or keywords and is more about inclusion in the sources these systems draw from. Brands consistently represented in credible, authoritative publications are more likely to appear in generative search results. PR continues to play a critical role in establishing third-party validation and narrative alignment, shaping how information is selected.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's May '26 PR Firm Rankings Magazine



The rise of GEO and why it matters

Generative Engine Optimization is the practice of ensuring brand visibility in AI-driven search results through consistent representation in authoritative sources that shape how responses are generated and which brands are included in a search result.

How does GEO fit within PR as part of a smart digital PR strategy? At its core, earned media plays a critical role in GEO, forming a significant share of the inputs these generative AI engines rely on to generate responses. PR is therefore central to discovery, shaping not only where brands appear, but how accurately and consistently they’re represented across AI-generated answers.

Visibility today is determined less by what a brand publishes on its own and more by how that brand is reinforced across trusted third-party sources. For example, when a traveler asks an AI tool where to stay, responses often draw from a mix of trusted publications, brand websites, social media accounts and widely referenced content. Hotels consistently featured across these sources are more likely to be surfaced, as they’re more strongly represented in the information AI pulls from.

Without a strong earned media footprint, brands risk being overlooked—and ultimately remain undiscovered.

The shift from keywords to credibility

While traditional search relied on keyword matching and ranking signals, those signals are no longer enough. Exposure is now shaped by how clearly a brand is understood across its broader digital presence.

PR plays a central role, functioning as a credibility layer that shapes how brands are interpreted and surfaced. Discoverability is driven by three core inputs: high-authority editorial coverage, expert commentary and thought leadership and reinforced narrative presence across media cycles.

Credibility doesn’t only exist in a single channel today—it must be built across earned media, social platforms and community forums, working in tandem to strengthen the overall narrative and increase inclusion in AI-generated outputs.

Integrating PR, search and social

Integration of PR, search and social is essential for building a unified visibility strategy and reinforcing a consistent narrative across every touchpoint. These roles must function as an interconnected system, each amplifying the other. A modern approach requires brands to think holistically about how visibility is created and sustained: Where credibility is established through earned media, how it’s amplified across social and owned channels and how it’s retrieved through search engines and AI platforms. PR teams should prioritize narrative longevity, designing stories that can be cited, reshared and resurfaced across platforms over time.

And measurement is evolving. Success is defined less by volume of placements or inflated metrics and more by how effectively a narrative travels and holds across channels. Cross-platform amplification extends the impact of earned media, increasing the likelihood of being surfaced in AI-generated answers.

PR, social and the value of visibility

PR has historically been misunderstood from a measurable ROI perspective, but it now sits at the center of modern visibility. The most effective strategies integrate PR with search and social, creating a system that amplifies reach and strengthens brand presence—particularly in the AI-driven outputs shaping how audiences discover and evaluate brands.

Social now acts as both an amplification and validation layer. While earned media establishes the foundation of credibility, social platforms act as the building blocks that extend reach and reinforce it through engagement, conversation and repeated exposure to consistent messaging. In this environment, alignment across earned, owned and social channels must be structural, ensuring that each touchpoint contributes to and builds on a cohesive narrative. Together, PR and social create a feedback loop where strong coverage fuels social content, and that sustained visibility and engagement increase the likelihood that brands are surfaced and accurately represented in AI-driven results.

Remaining visible and relevant

In today’s landscape, how consumers search for information has been redefined, requiring PR, search and social to operate as part of a unified strategy rather than separate functions. Businesses must move beyond isolated strengths—whether strong SEO rankings, a social presence, or earned media recognition—and integrate these elements to ensure brands are surfaced within AI-generated answers and remain competitive as discovery continues to evolve.

Brand discoverability now depends on consistent citation, reinforcement across channels and alignment between earned media, search and social strategies. The brands that win will be those that build authority through PR, amplify it through social and ensure it’s surfaced through search–driving inclusion in the AI-generated answers that increasingly shape how decisions are made.

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Shannon Coyne is Media Relations & Creative Programming Specialist at Hemsworth. Deja Preuitt is Director of Social Media & Digital Marketing at Hemsworth.