Greg Walsh

Unlock Health, a healthcare marketing agency that serves hospitals, health systems and other large physician organizations, names Greg Walsh CEO. Walsh joins the agency from Havas Media Network, where he was most recently global chief business transformation after previously serving as CEO, COO and global chief commercial officer. Before joining Havas in 2019, he was global president at IPG’s Orion Worldwide media unit. Former Unlock Health CEO and co-founder Brandon Edwards will remain on the company's board of directors and continue supporting its consulting and strategic advisory initiatives. "I am so impressed with our new CEO, Greg, who brings more than two decades of experience leading and scaling complex agency organizations,” Edwards said in a LinkedIn post about the transition.

Steve Roney

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission appoints Steve Roney as director of the office of communications. Roney comes to the CPSC from Adfero, where he was VP and head of digital. Previously, he was managing director at PLUS Communications and held senior posts at Accenture, AARP and Edelman. CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. "With AI and digital outreach tactics more influential than ever, this move positions the agency at the forefront of modern government communications," said CPSC acting chairman Peter A. Feldman. "I'm excited to add Steve's expertise to our growing agency.”

Lacy Bradford

Madison Capital Group, a Charlotte, NC-based real estate investment and operating company, brings on Lacy Bradford as CMO. Bradford was previously director of marketing at Stockbridge Capital Group, where she played a key role in advancing the firm’s marketing, investor communications and capital formation initiatives. Earlier in her career, she worked with JLL in office and retail investment sales marketing. In her new post, Bradford leads integrated marketing efforts across Madison Capital Group’s vertically integrated real estate investment platform focusing on investor engagement, market visibility, and enterprise-wide positioning. “Lacy understands institutional marketing, investor communications and brand strategy at the highest level,” said Madison Capital Group CEO Ryan Hanks.