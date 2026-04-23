Catalyst IR handles Mobix Labs as it signs a “non-binding letter of intent” to acquire Special Project Delivery LLC, a privately owned platform with positions in US rare earth properties.

A deal would strengthen Mobix’s position of supplying the defense and aerospace sector with rare earth elements.

"Today, rare earths and critical minerals have become one of the defining competitive battlegrounds of the next decade," said Mobix chair James Peterson. “SPD is the right platform at exactly the right moment—federally aligned, technically validated, and assembled by an exceptional team.”

Mobix’s letter of Intent with SPD establishes a framework for due diligence and negotiation of definitive agreements.

There is no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed transaction will be completed.

Catalyst IR’s Chris Eddy and David Collins handle Mobix.