Ilex Content Strategies is named agency of record for Contrivian, a tech company providing intelligent mission-critical connectivity. Ilex will work with Contrivian to elevate the company’s international profile through targeted media engagement, thought leadership and strategic communications that reinforce Contrivian as a trusted provider of resilient connectivity. Contrivian enables governments, emergency responders, energy operators and enterprises operating in remote environments to modernize connectivity without adding complexity or disruption. “While we have worked with communications agencies in the past, we have never experienced the depth of industry knowledge and expertise that we have with Ilex. They get what we do as a business and I trust that they will support our objectives with strategic media relations that have already generated leads for us,” said Contrivian CEO Grant Kirkwood.

Astonish Media Group comes on board as agency of record for Sioux Honey Association Co-op, the nation’s only beekeeper-owned honey cooperative, as it looks to raise its national profile amid growing consumer focus on food sourcing, sustainability and supply-chain transparency. Astonish will lead integrated public relations and media strategy efforts for Sioux Honey and its flagship consumer brands, Sue Bee Honey and Aunt Sue’s. Founded more than 100 years ago, Sioux Honey represents hundreds of independent American beekeepers. Sioux Honey director of growth and community impact Aimee Sandman said the cooperative’s recent operational expansion made it especially important to strengthen communications around its mission, sourcing practices and long-term investment in American agriculture.

Prism PR signs on to work with CareScout, a Genworth Financial company that helps older adults and their families navigate, find and pay for quality long-term care. The agency is tasked with executing strategic media relations campaigns designed to build brand awareness. The effort will focus on driving coverage of CareScout's products and services, including its annual “Cost of Care” survey, and elevating the public profiles of senior company executives. It will also develop and promote data-driven industry trend reports to generate earned media coverage and SEO backlinks, strengthening CareScout's digital presence and search authority.

RG2 Communications is appointed as agency of record for Jacobsen Studio, an architecture studio recognized for its site-specific approach to contemporary design. RG2 Communications will lead Jacobsen’s global communications strategy, with a focus on strengthening its presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and key international markets. Its scope of work will include media relations, brand positioning and strategic storytelling. With offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Lisbon, Jacobsen Studio works on projects spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania. “Jacobsen represents a rare clarity of vision in architecture today, one that is deeply connected to nature, materiality and the emotional experience of space,” said RG2 Communications co-founder Ross Belfer.