Daisy Cabrera

Public relations has always been about influence, but today that influence is earned differently.

Influence is no longer just about who has the loudest voice; it’s about who has earned the right to be heard. Attention is hard to keep. To build a lasting reputation, move beyond temporary buzz and focus on long-term impact, relevance and trust as much as audience reach.

Companies have many more avenues than ever to secure headlines, social mentions and impressions while also building meaningful value and lasting relationships with audiences.

This creates a new reality: the true currency of modern PR is grounded in credibility, connection and consistency. These three elements determine whether a brand is believed, chosen, or forgotten. With them, every story, pitch and placement compounds over time and strengthens long term reputation.

Here are three top tips to help put that into practice.

1. Credibility: The Foundation of Trust

Credibility builds over time through ongoing follow through and a commitment to getting the details right. It’s about reliability, and is the trust equity that ensures your message carries weight even when the news cycle is skeptical.

Audiences today are informed, engaged and naturally respond best to stories that feel honest. At the same time, journalists are increasingly focused on working with sources they know they can rely on, which creates a stronger opening for businesses that show up with accuracy and transparency.

When reliability is strong, every new pitch starts from a place of assurance and openness, making it easier for stories to land and gain momentum. It creates a positive cycle where good work leads to stronger relationships and even better coverage over time.

Tip: Treat every single statement as a promise. Beyond internal reviews, back your claims with data or third-party validation. Accuracy is your greatest competitive advantage.

2. Connection: The Engine of Opportunity

Connection is built through relationships. While media lists and databases are certainly useful tools, they are not substitutes for real engagement and interaction.

The strongest PR outcomes often come from media relationships that were nurtured long before a pitch was ever sent. When a reporter trusts you, the dynamic shifts from transactional to collaborative. You stop being a cold-caller and start being a resource. This leads to higher-quality coverage and stories that accurately reflect your brand's heart.

Over time, it becomes one of the most valuable assets in any communications strategy.

Tip: Make deposits before you ask for a withdrawal. Engage with journalists and creators by sharing their work or providing insights with no strings attached. Be a person, not a press release.

3. Consistency: The Key to Longevity

Consistency builds recognition and long-term reputation. While a single strong campaign can create excitement and attention - companies that show up regularly with clear, aligned messaging, tone and values are likely to stay top of mind and last.

When communication is sustained, audiences understand what a brand stands for, what it offers and why it matters. That clarity strengthens positioning and makes every new story easier to land and impactful over time. Familiarity is power. A single viral moment is a spark, but consistent messaging is the fire that keeps a brand warm in the public’s mind.

This also shows up in behavior. How an organization responds in real time, how it tells its story every single day and how it shows up across channels all shape how it is perceived and remembered.

Tip: Create a simple, clear positioning framework, use it everywhere, and don't fear being repetitive.

PR currency today is defined by how a brand is seen and understood. Credibility opens the door, connection keeps it open, and consistency ensures you're invited back. By investing in these three pillars today, you manage communications and build a future-proof foundation for success. Lead with intent and turn influence into a permanent asset.

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Daisy Cabrera is a seasoned bilingual (English/Spanish) brand and corporate communications consultant with over 25 years in public relations, mainstream and multicultural media relations, crisis communications, event management, influencer partnerships, content creation, and team leadership experience.