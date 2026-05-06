FleishmanHillard has launched an “America 250” unit to help clients capitalize on the events tied to the celebration of the semiquincentennial of the US.

Jim Joseph, FH’s global head of brand impact, said the anniversary is not just a milestone for the country but a “defining moment for how organizations show up in culture, in communities and in national conversation.”

To benefit from 250th marketing opportunities, brands must engage with precision, authenticity and a clear understanding of the broader environment, he added.

The America 250 group will provide strategic counsel on positioning, narrative development and shareholder engagement; assess risk and plan for reputational and political sensitivities; and bolster executive visibility and thought leadership programming.

FH says it is is already working with more than a dozen clients to help shape how they cash in on America’s 250th anniversary.

Omnicom owns FH.