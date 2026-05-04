Publicis Groupe has acquired LiveRamp, the San Francisco-based data collaboration platform, for $2.2B.

LiveRamp enables clients to better connect, control and activate data to transform customer experiences.

The deal is “the latest demonstration of our commitment to investing in new talent and innovation, ahead of market shifts,” according to Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun.

He said Publicis is “empowering clients to generate new, exclusive and proprietary data, to build the smartest, most differentiated AI agents on top of the leading LLMs.”

Sadoun said the addition of LiveRamp to Publicis Sapient, Epsilon and Marcel "means we will go even further, and faster, in delivering agentic transformation to clients, whatever their stage of enterprise readiness, safely, transparently, and in their own environments."

Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp, said joining Publicis provides his company greater resources and the flexibility to scale its business while continuing to innovate its platform.

He will remain in charge of LiveRamp and report directly to Sadoun. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.