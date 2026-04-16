Ronn Torossian

In 2011 I published a book called For Immediate Release. It became a bestseller and ended up on syllabi at universities across the country—O'Dwyer's, reviewing it at the time, called it "a street fighter's guide to PR." I reread my book this weekend. One passage stopped me. "We do, in fact, have more control over our own narratives than ever before. The traditional press is no longer the only gatekeeper of which stories get told and which get ignored. You can and must tell your own story and put it out into the universe."

I didn't write that about artificial intelligence. There was no ChatGPT in 2011. No Perplexity. No Google AI Overviews. I wrote it about a structural shift I could already see starting—the gatekeeper losing its monopoly on what got known. Fifteen years later, that shift has an endpoint. And the endpoint is the AI engine. Let me be precise, because precision is the whole point. I did not predict generative AI. What I wrote—and what the book argued for 288 pages—is that the distribution monopoly was breaking, and that brands would have to become their own source of authority or disappear.

The early evidence was already on the page. The Dallas Morning News fusing its sales and editorial desks. Red Bull launching its own newsstand magazine to—my words in 2011—"frame the debate in terms of issues they care about." My exact line: "Prediction: you'll see more companies following Red Bull's lead."

They did. Every brand now publishes. That part was easy to see. The part that matters more is what I wrote about Google: "Search engines matter more than any individual story."

Read that again in 2026. The algorithm outranks the article. The retrieval system decides what gets known. I wrote that about a search box. It is now true of something far more powerful—the model that answers the question before a single link loads. The mechanism I described in 2011 has simply moved one layer deeper. Become the source. Publish consistently. And then—again, my words—"a reporter looking for a source will find you... a customer looking for information from a trusted source will find your information."

Replace "reporter" with ChatGPT. Swap "customer searching" for a buyer asking Claude which vendor to shortlist. The sentence still works. That is not a coincidence. It is the same structural shift, arriving at its conclusion. What is different—and it is a real difference—is the stakes and the measurability. In 2011, losing the narrative meant a bad article. In 2026, it means your brand is absent from the answer entirely—not ranked low, not on page two, simply not in the consideration set. And for the first time, that absence is measurable. We call the metric Citation Share—how often your brand appears when a buyer asks an AI engine a question that should belong to you.

So here is the honest version. I didn't predict the chatbox. I predicted the death of the gatekeeper—in print, dated, fifteen years ago—and I argued that the only durable answer was to build your own authority before you needed it.That argument is no longer a forecast. It is a Q1 operating problem. The brands that win the next decade will be the ones cited inside the answer. The ones that wait will inherit whatever the engine decides to say about them. Build the infrastructure before the crisis—not during it. I wrote that in 2011, too.

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Ronn Torossian is founder and chairman of 5W, the AI Communications Firm, and the author of For Immediate Release (2011).