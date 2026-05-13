Tim Castree

Tim Castree, who was most recently VP EU Prime & marketing at Amazon, comes on board at DoorDash as CMO.

At Amazon, Castree oversaw brand, performance and growth marketing across more than 15 markets.

He previously held a range of executive media and communications positions, including CEO, North America at Group M; global CEO at WPP’s Wavemaker unit; chief operating officer at MediaVest USA; and CEO at Leo Burnett Australia.

In addition, Castree was digital director for Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential bid and a senior advisor to Hawkfish, Bloomberg’s initiative thet worked to build data and technology infrastructure for Democratic candidates.

“Tim is a deeply customer-obsessed, naturally curious leader who brings a rare intellectual rigor to every dimension of marketing, from performance and data to brand building at global scale,” said DoorDash president and COO Prabir Adarkar. “What sets him apart is his ability to build brands that feel genuinely local in every market, which is exactly what DoorDash needs.”