The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority wants to create a pool of firms to provide public affairs, government relations and crisis communications services on an as-needed basis.
NYS Olympic Authority Builds Pool of PA, Crisis Firms
Mon., May 18, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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