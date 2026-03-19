Sam Singer

Sam Singer, the Bay Area’s go-to crisis PR guy, today celebrated his client OpenAI’s “tremendous victory” over Elon Musk.

A California jury threw out Musk’s lawsuit charging OpenAI and its boss Sam Altman with breaching a non-profit contract after Musk donated $38M to it.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief had testified that he filed the suit because “it’s not OK to steal from a charity.”

He and Altman launched OpenAI in 2025.

The case was thrown out because Musk lodged the suit after the statute of limitations had expired.

Standing outside the Oakland courthouse: the Singer Associates chief said the lawsuit was “nothing but an effort by Musk to slow down a competitor.”

He lauded the legal outcome a “victory of the justice system as well.”

Musk plans to appeal.