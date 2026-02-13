Arketi Group, an Atlanta digital marketing and B2B PR shop, has acquired Braithwaite Communications of Philadelphia.

Braithwaite serves a range of Fortune 500 and nonprofit clients and has deep experience in the healthcare and food services sector.

It has worked for Cigna, Merck, Wawa, Aramark, FreshDirect, Hershey Trust and the Philadelphia Foundation.

Mike Neumeier, Arketi co-founder and CEO, said the acquisition is part of the plan to become a more integrated agency.

“Organizations need a more connected, holistic approach across audiences and channels,” he said, and “bringing Braithwaite into the Arketi platform reflects our commitment to delivering that level of integration.”

The partnership with Arketi will provide Braithwaite with “broader capabilities and a deeper perspective that help clients connect with audiences, adapt to changing markets, and grow with confidence,” said its president, Jason Rocker.