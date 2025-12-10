The Public Relations Society of America awards the 2026 Best of Silver Anvils Award to the American Academy of Pediatrics for its Vaccine Confidence campaign. The award, which was presented in a ceremony held on May 15 in New York City’s Edison Ballroom, recognizes campaigns that demonstrate exceptional strategic execution, measurable results and meaningful societal impact. The AAP’s Vaccine Confidence campaign was developed in response to declining childhood immunization rates and the growing spread of vaccine misinformation. It focused on amplifying trusted pediatric voices, expanding message reach, strengthening vaccine messenger networks and supporting state-level outreach efforts. “From advancing public health and strengthening communities to responding during moments of crisis, these campaigns demonstrate the critical role communications professionals play in shaping understanding, building trust and driving meaningful impact,” said PRSA chair Heide Harrell. “The Anvil Awards continue to showcase the very best of our profession and the power of strategic communications to make a difference.”

Laughlin Constable Public Relations, which has offices in Chicago and Milwaukee, is recognized as a national Silver Anvil Award Finalist by PRSA. The agency was selected for its work to support the grand opening of PENN Entertainment and Hollywood Casino’s $185 million entertainment destination in Joliet, Ill. For the project, LCPR led a public relations strategy from late 2023 to August 2025 that combined earned media relations, community partnership engagement, influencer marketing, internal communications, public affairs and event planning. “We were involved in every step in the process from groundbreaking to grand opening focused on storytelling, community building and so much more,” said EVP and head of Laughlin Constable Public Relations Kris Naidl.

BridgeView Marketing, a digital agency leading focused on AI-powered PR measurement, is recognized by the Hermes Creative Awards and the Communicator Awards. The Hermes Creative Awards named BridgeView’s PR Rosetta Stone as a Gold winner in the “AI, Emerging Technology & Innovation” category. The international competition honors excellence in traditional and emerging media and is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. BridgeView was honored by Communicator Award, which is presented by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, for its AI-enabled PR measurement and communications intelligence. PR Rosetta Stone is an AI-enabled reporting and intelligence platform, offered as part of BridgeView’s PR services, as an alternative to traditional reporting that historically relies on outdated or vanity metrics such as advertising value equivalency (AVE) and estimated impressions.