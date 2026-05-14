Collette Douaihy

CG Life, a specialized pharma agency, appoints Collette “Coco” Douaihy as chief creative officer. Most recently, Douaihy was global CCO, health at Dentsu International. She previously served as global CCO of Evoke and executive creative director at Digitas Health. In 2024, she was appointed as pharma jury president at the Cannes Lions. At CG Life, Douaihy will be tasked with leading the next evolution of the agency’s creative offering. “With Coco at the head of our creative engines, CG Life will drive a creative vision for biopharma companies advancing and launching therapies in rare disease and high-unmet-need categories,” said CG Life CEO David Ormesher. CG Life has also promoted SVP of strategy Chris Weber to the role of chief strategy officer. “He brings an intangible blend of experience, smarts, and leadership that is indispensable as we continue to elevate both our agency and the work we deliver for clients,” Ormesher said.

Alex Rosenwald

Rational 360 brings on Alex Rosenwald as VP of conservative media relations and earned media. Rosenwald joins the firm from DCI Group, where he served as director. He was previously senior director of communications and talent relations at The Hill and has also held leadership roles at NewsNation DC, Hudson Institute, The Washington Examiner, The Weekly Standard, and Ricochet. At Rational 360, Rosenwald will lead earned media strategy and execution across client accounts that reside at the intersection of policy, business, and public opinion. "Alex's track record across newsrooms, think tanks, and communications firms gives our clients access to someone who understands both sides of the story, how to craft it, and how to place it," said Rational 360 founder and CEO Patrick Dorton.

Michael Ambrozewicz

H2O America, which provides water service to over 1.6 million people, appoints Michael Ambrozewicz as VP communications. Ambrozewicz was most recently VP corporate communications at food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies. Before that, he served as director, communications at AT&T. In hie new role, Ambrozewicz will lead H2O America’s communications strategy, including corporate reputation, stakeholder engagement, brand management and storytelling, and change communications. “Michael brings a rare combination of strategic communications leadership, executive counsel and brand-building experience to H2O America,” said CEO and chairman Andrew Walters.