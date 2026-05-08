Thunderly, a full-service franchise marketing agency, is engaged by early childhood education company Celebree School, to lead a comprehensive digital marketing and franchise development support program. The scope of work includes paid media strategy and execution, search and social advertising, creative development, SEO-driven content, website optimization, and ongoing analytics and reporting. The partnership comes as Celebree expands into new markets and invests in building a strong, scalable brand presence. “Celebree is a standout brand in one of the most important sectors in franchising: early childhood education,” said Scott White, CEO of Thunderly Marketing. “Their commitment to quality, community and thoughtful expansion aligns perfectly with how we approach growth.”

CIIC PR adds Kemetale, which offers intimate Nile cruises, to its roster of luxury travel clients. CIIC PR will oversee media relations and communications for Kemetale, supporting its growth and visibility within travel, luxury and lifestyle media. The agency’s scope of work will include developing strategic storytelling initiatives, media outreach, and brand positioning to further establish the company as a leading name in curated Egyptian travel. “What drew us to Kemetale is that it is authentically Egyptian-owned and deeply rooted in place,” said CIIC PR founder and CEO Carolyn Izzo. “As global interest in culturally immersive and slow travel continues to grow, we saw a clear opportunity to partner with a company that represents the future of luxury in the region.” View O'Dwyer's ranking of the top travel public relations agencies for 2026.

Bloomerang PR, a Denver-based agency that focuses on entertainment industry clients, is named Colorado agency of record for the Sundance Film Festival as the event pulls up stakes in its longtime Park City, UT home and heads to Boulder. According to Deadline, the agency will lead regional media strategy and support the festival’s integration into Colorado’s cultural landscape, working in collaboration with Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival teams. Part of that integration effort begins next week, as Sundance kicks off collaborations with various community events and festivals in Boulder and Denver to offer Colorado audiences an opportunity to engage with its legacy of independent storytelling.