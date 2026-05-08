Moburst, which develops digital marketing and AI-powered solutions for its clients, receives an $11.8M investment from private investment firm Chrysalis Holdings, LLC. The financial backing will support Moburst’s growth and enhance the suite of services it provides to NewDay USA, a national mortgage lending company serving the veteran community that Moburst has represented since 2023. The partnership between Moburst and NewDay USA has included the launch of the fintech company’s flagship website and career portal, both designed to enhance accessibility and engagement with NewDay USA’s audiences. Another key component of the investment involves the purchase of equity, granting Chrysalis Holdings a stake in Moburst. “This investment is a major step forward for us,” said Moburst founder and CEO Gilad Bechar. “It provides us with the resources we need to accelerate the development of our AI-driven products, while also allowing us to expand our services.”

BoardroomPR, which has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa Bay, Naples/Fort Myers and Aspen, launches its Answer Engine Optimization service, which is designed to help businesses strengthen visibility and authority. The service is focused on creating on an ecosystem of trust signals across digital channels, including authoritative content development, media placements, structured data, geographic relevance, reputation management and consistent brand messaging. The goal is to improve how AI systems interpret and surface businesses in response to industry-specific and location-based queries. It will incorporate BoardroomPR’s proprietary Florida Authority Network, consisting of more than 30 geographic and industry-specific Google News sites. The firm’s Florida Digital Marketing department is led by COO Don Silver, digital marketing manager Mara Gordon, digital marketing manager, account executive Angelic Bringas and SEO manager Brian French.

Matter is upping its focus on strategic video production services. The agency’s offerings now include social-first video campaigns; short-form social content and creator-style videos; brand storytelling and corporate messaging; product launches and demonstrations; customer stories and testimonial videos; and thought leadership content. The services work as an extension of internal marketing teams, helping brands create content that fits how audiences interact across platforms while supporting larger awareness, engagement and lead generation goals. “Video has become a primary way brands build trust and connect with audiences,” said Jeff Tahnk, General Manager of Strategy & Marketing at Matter. “Keeping pace with the demand for authentic, timely and useful content across every platform takes strategy, creative direction and the ability to move quickly.”