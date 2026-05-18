(L-R) Andy Hardie-Brown, Scott Allison

Clario Group brings on Allison Worldwide (formerly Allison+Partners) co-founders Scott Allison and Andy Hardie-Brown as non-executive chairs. Allison will support Clario’s growth in the United States and across the Americas and Europe, while Hardie-Brown will support expansion in APAC and the Middle East. Along with Clario co-founders Matthew Della Croce and Lars Rosene, they will focus on scaling Clario Group’s global footprint while maintaining the firm’s commitment to a people-first culture and an AI-powered data-driven and insight-led approach to communications. “Scott and Andy bring global perspective and operational excellence that will help us scale thoughtfully, without losing what makes Clario Group different,” said Della Croce.

Perry Goldman

Montieth & Company promotes Perry Goldman to global managing director. Goldman has been with the agency since 2015, most recently serving as global senior director and head of financial and professional services. A member of M&Co’s global leadership team, he has advised senior executives on high-stakes reputational and communications opportunities and challenges in the financial services, professional services, technology and energy sectors. In his new role, Goldman will continue to oversee M&Co’s portfolio of communications solutions and lead the development of high-value partnerships. “As we grow our capabilities and international reach, Perry will be instrumental in forging fresh business relationships that enable us to better serve our cross-border clients,” said M&Co CEO & global managing partner Montieth M. Illingworth.

Anisha Raghavan

Seed Health, a microbiome science company, names Anisha Raghavan as its first chief marketing officer. Raghavan was most recently CMO at Heyday Skincare. Before that she was CMO—global brands Americas at Walgreens Boots Alliance and held senior marketing posts at skincare brand Rodan + Fields and PepsiCo. At Seed Health, Raghavan will lead the company’s global marketing organization—overseeing brand, growth, creative, and commercial strategy. "Anisha brings a rare combination of brand leadership and business acumen, shaped by experience across some of the world's most influential consumer companies," said Seed Health CEO Cathrin Bowtell.