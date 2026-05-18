Dave Aglar

Dave Aglar, who was most recently integrated media lead for North America at Weber Shandwick, is moving to MikeWorldWide, where he will be chief integrated media & innovation officer.

In close to two decades at Weber Shandwick, Aglar served in a range of digital, social media and strategy roles, helping to shape the agency’s work in those areas. He has advised such companies as General Motors, Kenvue, Mars, IBM, Unilever, Nestle, Verizon, Novartis, PepsiCo and YouTube.

At MWW, Aglar will oversee the agency’s integrated media, research, analytics and creative capabilities, helping further connect ideas and data across the agency’s client work, reporting directly to founder & CEO Michael Kempner. He will also lead the agency’s AI initiative, including the development of proprietary tools, workflows and solutions designed to accelerate effectiveness.

“Dave understands how to connect media, creativity, data, and innovation in ways that help organizations earn attention and navigate today’s fragmented communications landscape,” said Kempner.