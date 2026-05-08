Josh Hochberg

Josh Hochberg, COO and global head of special situations and investor relations at Edelman Smithfield, has joined ICR as president, communications.

Hochberg had been at Edelman Smithfield since 2019, previously serving as global COO and managing director and COO of the Edelman Financial Communications unit. Before that he was managing director, head of investor relations and capital markets at Sloane & Company. Earlier in his career, he was a VP at FleishmanHillard.

In his new post, Hochberg will focus on further integrating ICR’s industry and sector teams, expanding the sharing of market intelligence and strategic insights, and enhancing the firm’s culture of client service and execution excellence. He will also work across ICR’s broader platform, including ICR Capital.

“Our teams bring real-world experience from across the markets, media, investor and corporate landscape, which gives us a deep understanding of how critical stakeholders think, make decisions and create value,” said ICR CEO Anton Nicholas. “Josh has spent his career operating where the stakes are the highest, and he’s exactly the right leader for where we’re headed next.”

ICR is No. 1 ranked for firms specializing in financial PR by O'Dwyer's.