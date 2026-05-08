Juleanna Glover’s Ridgely Walsh handles Lupa Systems as James Murdoch’s media & technology investment company acquires New York Magazine, Vox Media Podcast and various digital properties of Vox Media.

“This acquisition aligns well with our existing holdings and investments and reflects both our interest in the forward edge of culture and our deep commitment to ambitious journalism and agenda-setting conversations,” said the son of Rupert Murdoch. “It will allow us to apply new tools across the businesses we are building, adding substantial production, distribution, and editorial capability to our group.”

The newly acquired properties will operate as a Lupa unit called Vox Media, headed by Jim Bankoff.

James Murdoch has deep experience in media, having served as CEO of 21st Century Fox, as well as Europe’s BSkyB and Sky plc.

Lupa’s holdings include MCH Group’s Art Basel, which holds annual events in Paris, Basel, Miami, Hong Kong, and Doha, and Tribeca Enterprises, the media and entertainment company co-founded by Robert DeNiro and Jane Rosenthal.

Glover, a well-connected Republican consultant, founded RW. She served on the staff of president-elect George W. Bush and as press secretary to VP Dick Cheney. Glover advised John McCain on his presidential run and co-founded the Ashcroft Group with former attorney general John Ashcroft.

The veteran of Clark & Weinstock and Teneo has advised corporate clients such as JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Tesla, AT&T, Google, China’s Alibaba, PepsiCo, Oracle and CVS Health.