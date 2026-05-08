Edelman launches Edelman Intelligence, bringing together the firm’s proprietary AI solutions, data science, research, analytics and predictive intelligence capabilities into a unified organization. The expertise that previously existed within Edelman DXI form the foundation of Edelman Intelligence, which will focus on helping clients embed AI into decisions and workflows and develop the intelligence infrastructure required to move faster, operate smarter and prove business results. The new unit will operate as one of the firm’s five core practices, not as a separate research operation, which the agency says underscores the vital role predictive intelligence, analytics, data and AI play across every stage of client work – from strategy and creative to stakeholder engagement and narrative development to measurement and business impact analysis. "Edelman Intelligence is built around a clear mission: to predict, power, and prove the impact of earned strategy on business outcomes,” said Edelman global head of intelligence Greg Gitrrich, who joined the firm this year to launch the unified group.

Havas Paris is acquiring Format, an agency specializing in next‑generation corporate influence communications. Format will continue to operate autonomously, retaining its name, structure and operating model. Format founder Thomas Khaski will stay on as CEO. As part of the acquisition, Format’s teams will join H/Advisors, which is part of Havas. For Havas Paris, the move will bolster its digital influence expertise, while Format will now be able to leverage the scale and creativity of the Havas network. “We are delighted to welcome Thomas Khaski and the entire Format team to the Havas family,” said Havas chairman and CEO Yannick Bolloré. “This partnership with Havas Paris is fully aligned with our ambition to build differentiated advisory platforms that give our clients a real competitive edge.”

Trevelino/Keller launches Exec-AI, a solution aimed at demonstrating the power of executive visibility across generative AI platforms as well as measuring an executive's contributing visibility lift on the companies they lead. Exec-AI scores each CEO from 0 to 100 across eight dimensions of observable public presence, then weights those dimensions into a single composite AI visibility score. The framework is built on what AI models can actually see — content that lives in training data, search indexes and the retrieval systems used by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude and Gemini. Scores for each dimension are combined into a weighted composite using pre-determined percentages and categories that are directly measured by LLMs. "Exec-AI gives our clients a defensible scoring system to see exactly how their leaders show up in AI answers and an earned engine to make that visibility translate into company visibility,” said Trevelino/Keller principal Dean Trevelino. “For B2B brands in particular, this is the new top of funnel.”