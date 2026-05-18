Justin Dini

FGS Global has hired Justin Dini, who has more than 30 years of communications experience, as global co-head of its strategy & reputation unit based in New York. He will work closely with his London counterpart Craig Oliver.

Prior to joining FGS, Dini did an eight-year stint at Paramount, where he served as executive VP-chief communications officer. In that role, he worked the merger of Viacom and CBS, the corporate rebrand as Paramount Global, the acquisition of Pluto TV and launch of Paramount+, and the eventual merger with Skydance.

Prior to Paramount, Dini was partner and co-head of the US telecom, media & technology practice at Brunswick Group during his decade-long tenure at the firm.

Dini also served as special assistant for communications for New York City Comptroller Bill Thompson in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. He worked as a reporter for Institutional Investor, New York Times and Adweek.

Winnie Lerner, FGS partner and North America CEO, noted that her firm has worked with Dini as a client for many years. “Justin is an insightful, thoughtful strategist who understands the power of communications as a problem-solving tool for leadership teams,” she added. “He will be a terrific addition to the team.”

Grounded in insights and research, the strategy & reputation group helps clients anticipate, influence and drive outcomes that mitigate risk and support their business goals.

Dini and Oliver are to incorporate AI-powered tools to expand the firm’s offering to board and C-suite relationships and support communications leaders as demands intensify.

KKR owns FGS.