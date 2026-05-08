SourceCode Communications picks up Breezy, an AI-powered workspace built for residential real estate professionals. The agency will support Breezy across media relations, executive visibility, brand thought leadership, data storytelling, content strategy and launch communications. The focus of the efforts will be to establish Breezy’s position at the intersection of AI, real estate, productivity, and the future of human-first, agent-led real estate tech. Founded by real estate agent and “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star James Harris, alongside Afterpay co-founders Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen and the Khalili Brothers, Breezy brings comps, meeting notes, pipeline management, client follow-up, and property insights into one connected AI workspace. “SourceCode understands how to translate complex technology into clear, compelling stories that matter to the people actually using it,” said Breezy CEO Sigal Bareket. “As we enter this next phase of growth, they are the right partner to help us build visibility, trust and momentum.”

CIIC PR is named U.S. and Canadian press office for the Hotel Cala di Volpe and Cervo Hotel, two properties in Costa Smeralda, a 20-kilometer stretch of coastline in northeastern Sardinia, Italy. CIIC PR will lead PR programming for Hotel Cala di Volpe and Cervo Hotel across the U.S. and Canadian markets, supporting the properties’ continued growth through strategic media relations within the luxury travel, fashion, lifestyle and culinary landscapes. "Cala di Volpe and Cervo Hotel are more than hotels — they are enduring icons of Mediterranean culture and barefoot luxury," said CIIC PR CEO & founder Carolyn Izzo, “Our mission is to bring their extraordinary story to the North American market.”

Wilful, a London-based agency, is appointed by climate action platform Ecologi to support its positioning as the UK’s most trusted climate action platform focused on reducing real world risk for businesses. Wilful’s efforts will focus on media coverage to elevate Ecologi's brand visibility, voice and authority as the go-to climate action partner for serious businesses, as well as supporting its flagship annual Climate Commitments Survey. “Wilful immediately stood out to us because of their deep understanding of the carbon markets as well as the climate and nature landscape, and the challenges businesses face in taking credible action,” said Ecologi CMO Adam Boita. “It was clear from the outset that they really ‘get it’, not just the communications side, but the wider shifts and trends to get ahead of within the industry.”