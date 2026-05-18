Barry Brown

The Alpine Group, which is based in DC, promotes Barry Brown to principal as part of the firm’s expansion to Dallas-Fort Worth. Brown has been with the firm since 2012, previously serving as an SVP. Before joining Alpine, he worked on Capitol Hill as chief of staff to both Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), previous chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, and Rep. Michael C. Burgess, (R-TX), former chairman of the House Rules Committee. In his new position, Brown will continue to lead the Texas expansion while also helping guide the firm's strategic direction and continuing to advise clients on energy, appropriations, defense, critical infrastructure, and communications policy. “Barry embodies the best of our firm and demonstrates every day what it means to guide clients during challenge and opportunity,” said The Alpine Group CEO and managing principal Keenan Austin Reed.

Jyothi Swaroop

ChargePoint, which focuses on electric vehicle charging stations, appoints Jyothi Swaroop as chief marketing and growth officer. Swaroop was previously CMO at AI and data intelligence company DDN. He has also led global marketing, sales, business development, sales enablement and revenue operations for enterprise technology companies such as Oracle, Dell EMC and Veritas. At ChargePoint, Swaroop will lead the company’s global go-to-market strategy, including marketing, go-to-market operations, sales enablement, growth initiatives, partner monetization and new market expansion. “Jyothi brings the rare combination of enterprise technology depth, go-to-market rigor, strategic storytelling, and growth leadership that this moment requires,” said ChargePoint CEO Rich Wilmer.

Clay Hanback

Bassett Furniture hires Clay Hanback as director of marketing. Hanback was most recently media, content and brand marketing leader at Wrangler. His previous positions include corporate communications manager at restaurant chain Whataburger and account supervisor at French/West/Vaughan. In his new role, he will work to accelerate omnichannel brand and content marketing initiatives for Bassett. “Clay comes to Bassett with a stellar background in omnichannel marketing,” said Bassett EVP of sales and marketing Tony Chivari. “This experience fits perfectly with how we are trying to move the Bassett brand forward.”

Seven Letter announces nine promotions within its public affairs division, including five to managing director: Benji Englander, Kris Fetterman, Holly Jackson, Sarah Mucha and Paige Rusher. The firm also promoted Kelcey McClung to director and Abbey Fitzpatrick, Danny Jackson and Julia Pekala to manager. All of these individuals work out of the Washington, DC office except for Jackson who leads the Huntsville, AL office. “These are well-earned promotions for a great group of communicators who exemplify what it means to lead with expertise,” said Seven Letter CEO and founding partner Erik Smith.