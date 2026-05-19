(L-R) Mary Werden, Mickey Sundermann

ROKK Solutions promotes Mary Werden to SVP and Mickey Sundermann to VP. Werden joined ROKK in 2024, previously serving as a VP. She was previously senior advisor and communications director to Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and communications director for Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL). As SVP, Mary will continue to provide strategic recommendations and insights to clients. “Since joining ROKK Mary has become a trusted strategic advisor to clients across a broad range of industries, bringing thoughtful counsel, strong leadership and a deep understanding of the issues shaping their businesses,” said ROKK chief client officer Elizabeth Northrup. Sundermann was most recently senior account director at ROKK. Before coming to the agency in 2023, she was communications director for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (D-IA) reelection campaign, as well as digital director for Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and the election campaign of Sen Josh Hawley (R-MO). “Mickey’s promotion to Vice President reflects the leadership, judgment and client partnership she brings to every aspect of ROKK's work,” said Northrup.

(L-R) Tom Corsillo, Nicholas Derasmo

Marino, a New York-based firm with offices in Los Angeles and Miami, promotes Tom Corsillo and Nicholas Derasmo to EVP. Corsillo, who joined Marino in 2005, has most recently served as SVP, leading the agency’s public affairs practice. His work includes major land use efforts, as well as statewide policy campaigns that have influenced critical industry reform. In his expanded role, Corsillo will guide issue advocacy, stakeholder engagement and reputation programs across sectors, while remaining in chart of the public affairs unit. Derasmo, who was previously SVP and co-lead of Marino’s real estate practice, has been with the agency since 2021. He previously led communications for the Tri-State region for Cushman & Wakefield, served as director of US Media & Content for Skanska USA, and held the role of director of communications for RXR Realty before joining Marino. In his new role, Derasmo will lead the continued expansion of Marino’s real estate and corporate platform, overseeing integrated programs that connect media, creative, paid and intelligence capabilities. “Tom and Nick are exceptional leaders who understand how to connect strategy, communications, and business outcomes,” said Marino president John Marino.

Kate Savelli

Smashburger, a fast-casual restaurant company, names Kate Savelli as CMO. Savelli joins Smashburger from Bagel Brands, where she was director of brand & performance marketing, in addition to leading digital guest experience evolution, media strategy and a multi-brand loyalty program. She also held marketing leadership roles at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and Darden Restaurants. "Kate is a dynamic marketing leader with a strong track record of building brands, driving innovation, and powerful storytelling," said Smashburger COE Jim Sullivan. “Her strategic mindset and passion for the guest make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”