Anthony Reyes

Versus Media Group, an Orchestra company, brings on Anthony Reyes as senior advisor. In addition to founding his own firm, Anthony Reyes Communications, he has served as VP, communications at William Morris Endeavor, senior VP at Actum, and VP at Edelman. Reyes has also held communications posts with the California State Senate, Biden-Harris transition team and the Obama administration. At Versus, he will work across creative ad campaigns and public affairs for political and organizational clients. "Anthony brings a blend of creativity and a strategic mindset that fits perfectly with the work we do for our clients. He joins at a moment of growth for our public affairs work across paid media, and he also brings his passion for making an impact to our political clients," said Versus Media Group managing director Karen Defilippi.

Anna Frost

CNN brings former SVP, growth marketing Anna Frost back to the company as head of marketing, CNN Worldwide. Frost was most recently SVP and head of growth and lifecycle marketing and go-to-market strategy at Peacock. She has also served as VP of digital marketing at Live Nation Entertainment and spent more than 13 years at The Walt Disney Co. in various leadership positions. In her new role, Frost will lead a combined brand and growth marketing organization managing the full customer funnel, from brand awareness through acquisition and retention. “Anna’s experience in developing a best-in-class marketing function as well as driving subscription growth amidst rapid change in our industry will help CNN grow our programming and journalism across platforms and drive direct to consumer success,” said CNN chief operating officer Alex MacCallum.

Danilo Juvane

CRH, a global manufacturer of a range of building products, names Danilo Juvane head of investor relations. Juvane comes to the company from energy infrastructure corporation The Williams Companies. He has also served as an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, and Entergy Services Inc. At CRH, Juvane will lead the company’s investor relations function, overseeing shareholder engagement, and communicating the company’s strategy and value proposition to investors. He succeeds Tom Holmes, who is moving into a senior leadership role within CRH’s strategy division. Juvane “brings a strong track record to the role and his wealth of experience in U.S. financial markets will be invaluable to CRH as we continue to execute our growth strategy and expand our shareholder base,” said CRT chief executive officer Jim Mintern.