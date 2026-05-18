FTI Consulting is working the Chapter 11 filing of Trinseo, the plastics and engineered materials company, as it revamps its financial structure to slash its $2B debt load.

The agreement also has the Wayne, PA-based company receiving financial commitments of $183M to support continued operations.

Bankruptcy protection enables Trinseo to operate its “business uninterrupted, drive innovation, support growth and manufacture the products that our customers rely on for decades to come,” said CEO Frank Bozich.

He expects Trinseo to emerge from Chapter 11 as a stronger organization, well-equipped to meet the needs of its partners around the world.

The company chalked up $725M in Q1 revenues and shaved its net loss $37M to $116M.

FTI Consulting’s Rose Temple and Diana Sangiorgio represent Trinseo.