IMAGINE PR has been appointed as the North American public relations representative for Mount Med Resort, a medical spa in Austria’s Tyrolean Alps. The agency’s scope of work includes developing comprehensive online public relations and social media campaigns, complementing the ongoing efforts of Mount Med’s digital teams to amplify traditional media results. The adults-only retreat’s architecture blends an 850-year-old barn with modern construction integrated into the mountainside, spanning nearly 485,000 square feet. "As we continue to strengthen our position in the North American market, we wanted to partner with an agency that understood this core philosophy and could communicate what sets us apart beyond a traditional wellness hotel: a medically guided approach that does not end at checkout, but travels home with the guest,” said MountMed managing director Heide Perndorfer. “We’re excited to partner with IMAGINE PR, as they do exactly that."

Yodel Mobile, an app growth consultancy and marketing agency that is part of NP Digital, has been appointed by the Royal Horticultural Society, the UK’s leading gardening charity, to support the expansion of its RHS Grow app. This partnership marks RHS’s first collaboration with an app marketing agency. Yodel Mobile will work to strengthen RHS Grow’s organic presence through tailored App Store Optimization. The efforts will focus on broadening the app’s reach—engaging younger gardeners, beginners, and nationwide users. “We were looking for a partner with a proven track record of delivering measurable results, and Yodel Mobile stood out immediately,” said RHS app marketing manager Jamie Meza Da Paz. “Their expertise will help us reach more people and strengthen our app store presence.”

Darby Communications, which represents outdoor, hunting, fishing and endurance brands, is named PR agency of record for LOWA Boots, a producer of premium outdoor boots and shoes. The agency will work to amplify LOWA’s brand presence through targeted PR and media relations. Founded in 1923, LOWA is the market leader in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, producing over three million pairs of shoes a year. “We selected Darby Communications as a strategic PR partner because of their deep-rooted expertise in the industries we serve, paired with a modern approach to media relations,” said LOWA director of marketing Lesley Christoph. “Their decades of experience and innovative perspective will help us elevate our brand voice and expand our reach to new audiences in the US market.”