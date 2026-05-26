Swoop, healthcare marketing firm majority owned by New Mountain Capital, acquires Nimble, prescription management platform.

Nimble serves more than 16M customers in independent pharmacies in all 50 states.

The acquisition strengthens Swoop’s “ability to connect the signals that drive patient and physician behavior directly to real-world action,” said Swoop CEO & co-founder Ron Elwell. “By bringing prescription fulfillment into Swoop, we are extending our platform beyond engagement to impact—helping life sciences companies improve patient outcomes.”

Nimble’s product offerings help patients start treatment without delays and stay on the therapy programs prescribed by their doctors without disruption. Its platform simplifies prescription access and improves fulfillment efficiency.

With Swoop’s reach and resources now supporting Nimble, pharmacies on the platform will benefit from stronger patient engagement, and patients will receive more consistent support.

“Independent pharmacies are where patient care gets real—they’re the last mile between a prescription and a patient who actually stays on therapy,” said Talha Sattar, Founder and CEO of Nimble. “Joining Swoop gives Nimble pharmacies a meaningful edge in closing that gap, and that’s good for their business and good for the patients who depend on them.”

Real Chemistry, another NMC company, spun off Swoop in 2024.