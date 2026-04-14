TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, which was established in compliance with the executive order signed by President Trump, has hired Valcour LLC, which has close ties with his administration, for DC representation.

Valcour president Matt Mowers served as a senior White House advisor at the State Dept. in Trump’s first administration, worked on the transition team, and was a fundraiser for the Trump-Vance inaugural committee.

He’s joined on the TikTok business by Bill Killion, an alum of Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns, and Blake Center, former aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Valcour will handle issues related to data protection, privacy, algorithm security & integrity, content moderation and the economic impact of TikTok.

TikTok managing investors Silver Lake, Oracle and MGX each control 15 percent of the platform. China’s ByteDance retains a 19.9 percent stake.