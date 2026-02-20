Crosby Marketing Communications won eight Telly Awards, which were announced on May 19. The awards, which cover video and television across all screens, were chosen from nearly 14,000 entries submitted by creators, brands and production companies spanning 55 countries. Crosby took home Silver Awards for its “Openings Around the World” video, developed to help the Peace Corps recruit its next generation of volunteers; “My Veteran’s Victory,” a TV PSA for the Disabled American Veterans aimed at increasing awareness of DAV’s no-cost services; and USDA’s short-form video “Love Your Birds,” part of a comprehensive biosecurity behavior-change campaign designed to help prevent the spread of poultry diseases, including bird flu. The agency was also awarded for work done for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and MilitaryOneSource.

French/​West/​Vaughan was recognized at the Telly Awards for its work on Pendleton Whisky’s “Palette of the West” video series, which focused on the brand’s western spirit and spotlighted local artists whose work reflects the landscapes, traditions and creative culture of the American West. FWV received two Silver and two Bronze Telly awards for the efforts—a silver and bronze in branded content categories for Amy Richmond as well as a silver and bronze for Nicole Freshley in the social media category. “With ‘Palette of the West,’ we wanted to capture the artistry, hard work and sense of place that make Pendleton Whisky’s brand story so distinctive,” said FWV executive creative director John Moore. “This recognition from the Telly Awards is a testament to the creative idea and craft behind the work.”

Yulu Public Relations has received a Gold Davos Communications Award from the World Communications Forum Association, a non-profit professional organization with a head office in Davos, for its collaboration with Audible on the Audible Indigenous Writers’ Circle. The IWC is a six-year mentorship and workshop program supporting emerging First Nations, Inuit and Métis writers in Canada. The joint effort received the top honor in the “Partnership or Collaboration in Communications” category. The IWC is a six-year mentorship and workshop program supporting emerging First Nations, Inuit and Métis writers in Canada. “By engaging Indigenous mentors and advisors to help us build the program from the ground up, we ensured authenticity was baked into the DNA of the initiative,” said Yulu Public Relations founder and CEO Melissa Orozco. “Audible has been deeply respectful throughout this process, giving the program the space it needed to grow naturally and organically.”