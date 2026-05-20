The MTA Construction & Development Company is looking for a firm to conduct community outreach for Phase 2 of the extension of Manhattan's Second Ave. subway line.
MTA Needs Outreach for 2nd Ave. Subway Extension
Wed., May 27, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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