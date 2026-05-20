Faiz Khan

ICR hires Faiz Khan as a managing partner in ICR Capital’s convertible and equity derivatives advisory team. Khan comes to ICR from Barclays Investment Bank, where he served as co-head of the US Equity Linked & Financing Solutions team, advising issuers on convertible securities, call spreads, share repurchase and other structured equity solutions. Before that, he held senior roles in convertible and equity derivatives origination at Deutsche Bank. “He is widely respected for his technical expertise, structuring creativity, and the trust he earns from every management team he works with,” said head of the convertible and equity derivatives advisory team Syed “Raj” Imteaz. “With Faiz on board, we are excited to write the next chapter of our winning business model.”

(L-R) Melissa Mann, Jessica Taylor

Lumen Technologies, which provides network, cloud, edge computing, security and voice services, promotes Melissa Mann to chief public policy officer and Jessica Taylor to SVP and chief communications officer. Mann was previously SVP, public policy and government affairs at the company. Before joining Lumen in 2019, she was senior director of government affairs, central region at tech company CenturyLink and served as chief of staff for former Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal. As chief public policy officer, she will continue leading Lumen’s global advocacy efforts as ell as the advancement of its network, AI and digital transformation initiatives. Taylor was previously VP, head of communications at Lumen, leading the company’s communications strategy across executive communications, media relations, corporate positioning, corporate events, and employee engagement. She previously held executive communications posts at Lucid Motors, Activision Blizzard and JUUL Labs. In her new post, Taylor will continue leading Lumen’s integrated communications organization. “Melissa and Jessica are exceptional leaders who have helped shape Lumen’s voice, strengthen our stakeholder engagement, and advance our public policy priorities,” said Lumen CEO Kate Johnson.

Tifenn Dano Kwan

Zendesk, which develops autonomous service workforces consisting of artificial intelligence agents, automation and human expertise, names Tifenn Dano Kwan as CMO. Dano Kwan joins Zendesk from digital analytics platform Amplitude, where she was also CMO. She previously spent nearly a decade at SAP, leading marketing for both SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, and held leadership roles at Collibra and Dropbox. At Zendesk, Dano Kwan will oversee the global marketing organization with a specific focus on market differentiation and pipeline. "As we reinvent Zendesk for the next generation of customer service, Tifenn's deep expertise in scaling pipeline, leading AI-driven marketing, and aligning GTM functions will be essential,” said Zendesk CEO Tom Eggenmeier.