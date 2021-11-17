On Tuesday, May 19th, seven women were honored by New York Women in Communications (NYWIC) at the 56th annual Matrix Awards, a celebratory ceremony for women in communications, media, and entertainment.

Sheinelle Jones, Co-Host of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, emceed the event that drew 475 to New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom.

O'Dwyer's correspondent Lara Murray-Sterzal (L) with Publicis Groupe Chief Strategy Officer Carla Serrano.

Publicis Groupe Chief Strategy Officer Carla Serrano was presented her award by Publicis Groupe Chairman Arthur Sadoun. “Don’t let tonight be another awards ceremony, let it be a line in the sand. A moment where we refuse to be edited out. Not now, not for AI, not ever. Because we’re not just holding the door open, we have to make sure it never closes again,” Serrano said.

In an O'Dwyer's interview before the awards, Serrano reflected on what she’s learned throughout her career and realized “that the most valuable thing I could do -- for myself and eventually for clients-- was stop trying to fit that mold and instead bring my own point of view and voice. The mentors who pushed me toward that rather than away from it are the ones that made the biggest difference.”

Matrix Winners Offer Advice

Ashley Miles, Founder and CEO, Franklyn West (Presented by Marisa Thalberg, EVP, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Catalyst Brands, Co-Host, The Brand New Podcast):

“The more things change, I’ll say this, do good business. The more things change, the more I believe in getting back to basics. Look people in the eye, deliver what you see you’re going to deliver, and always rise up and reach back. See what’s coming and shape what’s next. Don’t let things happen to you, find your inner bold, use your voice. Be a relentless student of your craft, be unapologetically and uniquely you!”

Tamsen Fadal, Emmy award-winning Journalist, New York Times best-selling author, podcast host and Menopause Advocate (Presented by Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Moms First):

“What I found was every single time I put something out into the world was that the ripple was already there. Women were already ready for it and I think they were just waiting to hear somebody else alongside them was willing to talk about it. So here’s what I know now, the Butterfly Effect is not about being the loudest voice in the room. It’s about being willing to be honest in a moment when honesty feels very, very risky.”

Sheinelle Jones, Co-Host of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, emceed the 59th Annual Matrix Awards that drew 475 to New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Diana Haussling, CEO of hello Products (Presented by Sarah Hofstetter, Board Director Campbell’s and Kenvue):

“It’s the audacity mixed with mild illusion that propels so many of us to run towards the dumpster fire that others lack the vision to fully see as awesome potential. It’s also the vibe that also attracts our people, you know the ones, the ones that get you and create a community of badasses.”

Khartoon Weiss, Vice President, Global Customer Solutions, Google (Presented by Daryl Lee, Global Chairman of McCann):

“There’s a very particular kind of woman that New York creates. And I am certainly one of them… And I love New York women because underneath all of that philosophy is something deeply beautiful. We take care of each other. Not softly, not slowly, certainly not with spare time. We do it in motion.”

Debra OConnell, Chairman, Disney Entertainment Television, The Walt Disney Company (Presented by Sade Baderinwa, Emmy-award winning ABC7/WABC-TV anchor):

“Finding something you love is the easy part, figuring out the path to get there is something entirely different. That’s why organizations that we’re here supporting tonight, New York Women In Communications, matter so much.”

Abbey Klaassen, Outgoing Global Brand President and U.S. CEO, Dentsu Creative, Incoming CEO, Tinuiti (Presented by Marla Kaplowitz, Board Director and Strategic Advisor):

“Here’s what I want most to leave with you all tonight, the night of the Butterfly Effect. If you’ve ever had a teacher worth naming, and I’m betting everyone in this room has, someone right now is learning from you. Whether you know it or not. The award in front of us tonight isn’t just a tribute, it’s a reminder to find your teachers and then become someone else’s.”

Recognizing Student Excellence

Throughout the night, 2026 NYWIC Scholarship recipients were honored through various videos shown on the screen from when they got the news to what they elevated to be in the professional world. The audience applauded as they were all brought out on stage by Katie Corrado, multiple scholarship recipient and PIX11 News Jersey correspondent.

2026 NYWIC Scholarship Recipients

NYWICI President Beth Feldman announced that not only did they reach their $10,000 goal for the annual fundraiser, but they exceeded it to $13,910.

This year’s "Butterfly Effect" theme was picked by Feldman because it represents “the embodiment of the metamorphosis of your professional life and sometimes the metamorphosis of your own personal life during that journey as well.”

“When I thought of someone as the host who is going to embody what this theme is about, it is absolutely Sheinelle Jones,” Feldman shared.

Feldman explained it takes months in the honoree selection process with discussions beginning in the summer of the preceding year. “In years past we’ve had presidents and past Matrix winners submit their nominations, this year it was a combination,” Feldman said. NYWIC created their own internal committee with these women for the honoree selection process.

Through connections made in her career, Feldman built a show production team who helped in various aspects including video producing, digital assets, script writing, and more for the Matrix Awards. Separate from the production, June Price, Founder and Principal Designer of JUNE PRICE Interiors, LTD., designed all the collateral for the event this year. Feldman also credits Executive Director Donna-Jean Plante and Chief Matrix Officer Elina Kazan for their dedication in successfully preparing and executing the Matrix Awards.