AI visibility is becoming a top priority for corporate executives, leaving CMOs and VP-level marketers to scramble for the right way to ensure that brands stand out in AI-driven search and LLMs.

A new study from Corporate Ink says almost nine out of 10 upper-level communications pros (88 percent) are being asked by company leadership or boards about their brand’ s AI visibility.

The big reason for the high level of interest? According to “The GEO and AI Visibility 2026 Report,” a spike in AI visibility often leads to a corresponding jump in a brand’s inbound pipeline. Four out of 10 of the 150 B2B tech marketing pros surveyed for the study said that AI visibility had resulted in a five to 10 percent inbound pipeline increase for their brand. Almost a fifth (19 percent) said the increase was more than 10 percent.

However, many of the survey respondents seemed unsure about how to spur those increases in AI visibility. Only a third (34 percent) reported that they have a defined AI visibility strategy and are highly prepared to influence generative AI engines. With 43 percent terming themselves “somewhat prepared,” that leaves 20 percent in what the study calls the “earlier stages of their GEO journey.”

Some of that hesitance may result from what the study says are the top hurdles faced by teams working to improve their brand’s AI visibility. Leading that list was “limited GEO knowledge and expertise,” which was cited by 54 percent of respondents. Other major roadblocks included “lack of coordination or knowledge-sharing across content, PR and web teams” (39 percent), “difficulty measuring success and tracking deal flow” (31 percent) and “lack of tools and budget to invest” (28 percent).

In addition, many communicators lack the knowledge to get their content to the top of AI’s radar. Less than half (43 percent) said they know the specific buyer-centric prompts they want to show up for, while even fewer (37 percent) know which channels have the highest influence over LLMs in their market.

“LLMs weight sources differently in every market, and most teams have no idea what those sources are,” said Corporate Ink CEO Greg Hakim. “That’s not a content problem or an SEO problem—it’s an analytics and intelligence problem. You can’t build visibility in a landscape you haven’t mapped.”

So how can PR firms crack the AI visibility code and make themselves more attractive to potential clients? The study provides a list of key factors that it suggests CMOs look for when they are hunting for an agency partner. They include whether or not the agency tracks AI visibility as a deliverable and if they can show you where and when your brand is and isn’t appearing in AI-generated answers and explain why.

CMOs should also focus on defining their strategy, auditing what AI engines are currently saying about their brand, evaluating their PR agency on GEO, getting the right intelligence and emphasizing earned media, thought leadership and third-party credibility signals.

Corporate Ink’s study was conducted in partnership with online marketing, consumer polling, and market research company Prodedge. Respondents included CMOs, VPs and SVPs of marketing, directors and managers.