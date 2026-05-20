Danielle O'Brien

Prosek Partners brings on Danielle O’Brien as a managing director in its investor relations practice, based in the firm’s New York office.

O’Brien comes to Prosek from Edelman Smithfield, where she was an EVP focused on investor relations and special situations. She previously served as a VP in ICR’s investor relations practice and held several roles at Credit Suisse.

She has advised executive management teams across consumer, retail, hospitality, financial, technology, healthcare, industrial and media sectors. Her experience includes earnings strategy, investor days, investment narrative development, M&A and transaction support, executive transitions, restructuring, employee engagement and disclosure policies.

At Prosek, O’Brien will advise management teams during defining business moments, providing counsel on investor relations and complex special situations.

“Danielle brings a unique blend of investor relations and special situations expertise, along with a proven ability to guide leadership teams through complicated, high-stakes engagements,” said Prosek Partners partner and head of investor relations Alex Jorgensen. “At a time when trust is among a company’s most valuable assets, Danielle will play a critical role in helping our clients drive meaningful business outcomes through clear, effective communication with Wall Street and other influential stakeholders.”