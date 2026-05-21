Grayslake, a village of 22K in metropolitan Chicago, is looking to hire a firm to provide government relations and advocacy services on behalf of Route 120 improvement projects.
Grayslake (IL) Looks for Lobbying Support
Thu., May 28, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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