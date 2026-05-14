Krupp is named agency of record for charity: water, a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people around the world. The agency will lead strategic communications and storytelling for charity: water and elevate the organization’s global narrative. This partnership is centered on scaling charity: water’s impact by connecting more people to its mission in ways that inspire sustained action and support. Charity: water is also partnering with Nashville-based Choice Media & Communications, who will act as the strategic lead on statewide and Christian media initiatives and activations tied to the organization’s storytelling exhibit, The Experience Lab. Founded in 2006 by Scott Harrison, charity: water works on a “100% Model,” ensuring that every public donation directly funds clean water projects, helping to set new standards for transparency and accountability in philanthropy. It has funded over 209,000 water projects in nearly 30 countries to help more than 21 million people get access to clean water, hygiene, and improved sanitation. “Whether someone donates their birthday, shares the story with friends, or joins this community in another way, every action helps,” said The Krupp Agency founder and CEO Heidi Krupp. “Our focus is to expand that sense of connection, bringing new audiences into the story and inspiring meaningful, lasting action to drive real change.”

IMAGINE PR has been appointed as the North American public relations representative for Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi, Thailand. IMAGINE PR will provide integrated public relations, digital marketing, brand partnerships and social media services, for the property. The scope of work will include strategic communications counsel, thought leadership, media relations, event planning and execution, and social media content and strategy. IMAGINE PR will also lead media familiarization trips, tours and press conferences. Phulay Bay, a 54-villa and pavilion resort, has retained its 3 MICHELIN Key distinction for the second consecutive year, one of only six properties in Thailand and the only resort in Krabi to earn the highest accolade in The MICHELIN Guide.

The Consultancy PR has been selected to represent Simon Pearce, a line of handblown glass, handmade pottery, lighting and home décor. TCPR will be supporting the brand with PR strategy, asset development, media relations, thought leadership, affiliate strategy, award submissions and trade relations. Headquartered in Vermont, Simon Pearce offers collections for the home alongside immersive retail and dining experiences. Each piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans using centuries-old techniques, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and design integrity.

Pale Morning Media, which works with outdoor and active lifestyle brands, is named agency of record for DKOTA Grizzly, a St. Louis-based company that makes casual lifestyle apparel. The agency will lead strategic communications, with a focus on elevating DKOTA Grizzly’s position at the intersection of heritage apparel and modern performance. Its efforts will spotlight DKOTA Grizzly’s craftsmanship, performance and authenticity. DKOTA Grizzly will be showing its Spring/Summer ’27 collection at Switchback Spring in New Orleans in June. “We’re focused on creating casual lifestyle apparel that holds up over time, both in performance and design,” said Ellen Brin, president at DKOTA Grizzly and its owner, CMC Brands. “Pale Morning Media understands that ethos and how to communicate it in a meaningful way.”