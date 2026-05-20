Houston’s Dancie Perugini Ware PR represents Fertitta Entertainment as it takes Caesars Entertainment private in a $17.6B cash deal.

Caesars other casino brands are Harrah’s Horseshoe and Eldorado.

Fertitta Entertainment is the hospitality & entertainment holding company of billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who currently serves as US ambassador to Italy.

Its gaming unit includes Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, which has outlets in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, and Laughlin, NV; Atlantic City; Biloxi, MS; Lake Charles, LA; and Cripple Creek, CO.

FE runs more than 600 restaurants under the Morton’s, Chart House, The Palm, Landry’s SeaFood House, McCormick & Schmick’s, Del Frisco, Rainforest Café, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Bill’s Bar & Burger brands. It also owns the Houston Rockets NBA team.

The $31 per-share offer is a 46 percent premium to Caesars; closing price during the past 30 trading days.

DPWPR’s Dancie Ware represents FE.