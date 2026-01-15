Christina Merritt

For more than 40 years, Taylor has helped brands earn trust and relevance in sports culture — not just visibility.

From iconic athlete partnerships to culture-shaping campaigns, we’ve worked at the intersection of sports, media, entertainment, and fandom long before those worlds fully collided.

It started with legends.

Muhammad Ali for Wheaties. Pelé on the world stage for Mastercard. Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, Thierry Henry, Derek Jeter, and Wayne Gretzky redefining performance for Gillette.

Serena Williams proving that “sleep is power” for Tempur-Pedic. Kobe Bryant turning Adidas into a cultural symbol. Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd helping Secret push the equal pay conversation forward. Simone Biles opening up about mental health with Nulo ahead of the Olympics.

Across generations, Taylor has partnered with leading brands to connect with the athletes, stories, and moments shaping culture.

And while the names and platforms have evolved, the opportunity has stayed the same: Find a meaningful and sustainable role in the conversation.

That’s what we’ve always done best.

Built In Sports. Present In Culture.

Taylor’s involvement in sports spans every level of the ecosystem from global tentpoles to emerging fandoms.

Our teams have supported brands across:

Every Olympic Games since 1984

Men’s and Women’s FIFA World Cups

100+ Super Bowl activations

NFL, NBA and WNBA Drafts

NBA All-Star Weekend

MLB World Series campaigns

US Open Tennis Championship activations

Major golf tournaments

NASCAR, Indy Car and Formula 1 auto racing

Fantasy sports, sports betting, sports collectibles, and esports storytelling

But sports marketing today looks very different than it did even five years ago. Culture now moves faster than the game itself.

Athletes are brands. Tunnel walks are fashion statements and media moments. Fans follow creators as closely as teams, sometimes even more. Women’s sports, NIL, gaming, and internet fandoms are reshaping how audiences engage with sports every day.

And increasingly, the conversation is being shaped outside the arena. Which is why the creator economy has become one of the most important forces in sports marketing today.

THE CREATOR ECONOMY PLAYBOOK FOR SPORTS

You can buy your way into sports, but you can’t buy your way into the conversation. Today, brands are more visible in sports than ever before — sponsorships secured, logos on jerseys, naming rights locked in.

But visibility is no longer the challenge. Relevance is because sports culture no longer lives only on the field. It lives in feeds, group chats, podcasts, livestreams, memes, highlight edits, and creator commentary.

For younger audiences especially, creators increasingly shape how sports are experienced, discussed, and shared. That shift has fundamentally changed the role creators play in sports marketing. They’re no longer just amplifiers. They’re translators, storytellers, tastemakers, and community builders. They give moments meaning.

Yet many brands still approach creators like media inventory and focus too much on impressions over influence and reach over resonance.

The brands winning today are approaching the space differently. Here’s what they understand.

Play #1: Build A Creator System, Not Just A Roster

Most brands already have creator rosters. The problem is those creators often operate independently — disconnected across campaigns, moments, and platforms.

The brands breaking through are building creator ecosystems instead because sports conversation doesn’t happen in silos. Athletes, streamers, fan creators, analysts, influencers, podcasters, and cultural commentators all shape how fans experience a moment. Each reaches a different corner of the fandom ecosystem.

When those voices align around a shared narrative, it stops feeling like advertising and starts feeling like culture. That coordinated momentum creates something far more powerful than isolated creator posts: cultural validation.

The opportunity isn’t simply to hire creators. It’s to build a system that drives conversation collectively.

Play #2: Let Creators Shape The Story

Most brands still treat creators like distribution channels: brief in, post out. But audiences can immediately tell the difference between creator-led storytelling and branded scripting. The more polished and controlled the content feels, the faster people tune it out. The strongest creator partnerships happen when brands stop trying to dictate culture and start collaborating with the people already shaping it.

Today, fans increasingly experience sports through creator commentary, reaction content, livestreams, podcasts, short-form analysis, and internet-native storytelling formats.

Creators aren’t sitting adjacent to sports culture anymore. They are sports culture. The brands earning attention are the ones giving creators the freedom to interpret the brand in ways audiences actually want to engage with.

Play #3: Win The Conversation Beyond Game Day

Sports conversation doesn’t begin at kickoff and end at the final whistle. Creators have eliminated the offseason. Trades. Rivalries. Tunnel fits. Memes.

Podcasts. Hot takes. Draft speculation. Fan debates. The conversation never stops. That creates a major opportunity for brands willing to think beyond tentpole moments and campaign windows.

The goal shouldn’t simply be showing up during major events. It should be building ongoing relevance within the broader culture surrounding them because in today’s creator economy, sustained momentum matters more than momentary visibility.

Play #4: Measure Conversation, Not Just Reach

For years, sports marketing success was measured by exposure: impressions, reach, and visibility. But reach alone doesn’t tell you whether a brand actually mattered.

The strongest campaigns today create participation. Shares. Reactions. Commentary. Remixes. Fan discussion. Community momentum. Conversation is the metric that signals cultural relevance. And increasingly, platforms reward the content people engage with not just the content they passively consume.

The brands winning in sports today aren’t simply maximizing impressions. They’re creating moments fans want to carry forward themselves.

The Takeaway

The brands that win in sports today aren’t necessarily the loudest. They’re the ones audiences genuinely want to hear from because they’ve earned a role in the culture surrounding the game. That’s the shift happening across sports marketing right now.

And it’s where Taylor continues to lead.

From legendary athlete partnerships to creator-led storytelling ecosystems, we help brands build relevance that extends far beyond sponsorship visibility.

If you’d like to learn more about how Taylor is helping brands navigate the future of sports marketing, get in touch at [email protected] to request a custom sports creator assessment.

*Data Sources: Later, Creator IQ, Social Native, 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer, Sideqik, Aspire, IAB, Bazaar

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Christina Merritt is Chief Strategy Officer at Taylor.