Ondřej Kovařík

FTI Consulting has hired Ondřej Kovařík, who was a member of the European Parliament, as a senior advisor in its strategic communications segment.

He is to help clients navigate the complex regulatory environment in the European financial services sector and engage with European Union institutions.

“Financial services sits at the heart of Europe’s economic future, as policymakers face challenging issues concerning monetary sovereignty, capital markets reform, investment competitiveness and rapid technological change,” said Robrecht Vandormael, head of the financial practice sector within the stratcomm segment in Brussels.

Kovařík served as a Czech Republic MEP from 2019 to 2025, where he sat on the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee and chaired the Working Group for Access to Finance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

He was a lead negotiator on the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation and played a central role in revising the Payment Services Directive to shape the EU’s approach to digital finance.

“Ondřej’s work on landmark European financial legislation, combined with his understanding of the European Parliament, will further boost our advisory capacity at a time when clients need informed judgement, political insight and a clearer view of how to navigate policy decisions that will shape Europe’s next capter,” said Vandormael.