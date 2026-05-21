Daniel Raskin

Virtana, an observability platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, names Daniel Raskin CMO. Most recently, Raskin co-founded Mperativ, a venture-backed company that applied agentic AI to go-to-market data and marketing attribution. Mperativ was acquired by AI-native go-to-market planning platform Lative in April. Raskin previously held senior leadership roles at Sun Microsystems, McGraw-Hill, ForgeRock, and Kinetica. At Virtana, he is tasked with leading global marketing strategy, brand development and demand generation. “As Virtana enters a period of accelerating market opportunity, his ability to translate complex, AI-driven infrastructure into clear, outcome-focused narratives will sharpen our market position and strengthen how we communicate value to customers, partners, and investors,” said Virtana CEO Paul Appleby.

(L-R) Frank Clyburn, Christopher Fikry, M.D.

Real Chemistry appoints Frank Clyburn and Christopher Fikry, M.D. as non-executive board members. Clyburn served as CEO and a board member at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., a food ingredients, beverage, scent, healthcare and biosciences company. He previously spent 13 years in various leadership positions at Merck. Fikry was CEO and board member at Clario, a provider of clinical trial endpoint data solutions, which he continues to lead as a division of Thermo Fisher Scientific following its 2026 acquisition. He also served as President of the Laboratory Services business at PPD™, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s clinical research business. “With the addition of Frank and Chris, Real Chemistry is even better positioned to navigate changes across the commercial lifecycle of healthcare brands and shape the future of our industry through advances in AI and technology,” said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan.

(L-R) Kat Aronofsky, Sean McLean, Kayla Hevey

Aircover Communications, which supported the launch of Anthropic and partners with companies across AI, enterprise technology and cybersecurity, brings on Kat Aronofsky as senior director, Sean McLean as account director, and Kayla Hevey as senior counselor. Prior to joining Aircover, Aronofsky served as account director at Matter, co-founding and co-leading its crisis communications practice and AI Council. She is experienced in counseling startups, global brands and category-defining innovators through high-stakes business moments. McLean was most recently a senior account executive at Matter and has held marketing and communications posts at Boston’s WGBH. A former New England television journalist, Hevey brings experience developing narratives, supporting media engagement, and crafting communications strategies to elevate executive voices and translate emerging technologies into compelling stories. "Kat has a great mix of enterprise, AI and corporate comms experience. Sean is a media relations wizard and Kayla brings extensive broadcast TV experience,” said Aircover CEO and founder Mike Moeller. “Put that all together and we have a team that can both craft amazing stories and tell them in interesting and fresh ways.”