Anne Kierig

Anne Kierig, who was senior manager of public policy at Amazon, has joined the American Advertising Federation as VP-government affairs. She takes over for Clark Rector, who is retiring after a 37-year run at AAF.

At Amazon, Kierig was primary subject-matter expert on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides legal immunity to online platforms. In that capacity, she briefed executives and lawmakers, crafted policy proposals and guided reform effors.

Kierig also was responsible for issues related to digital advertising, including transparency, targeting standards and consumer protection.

Before Amazon, she was director of US government & policy at Blackberry, counsel at Venable, and attorney at DLA Piper.

Based in DC, Kierig reports to AAF president/CEO Steve Pacheco. Rector will remain at AAF though July to ensure a smooth transition.