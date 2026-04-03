Romania has signed a $565K monthly contract with Eversheds Sutherland for strategic counsel and government relations activities.

The Presidential Administration of Romania announced the pact via a press release on May 26. "Contracting this type of services is a common practice in relations with the American administration, also used by other allied states, to facilitate institutional dialogue and to support objectives of national interest in relation to the US Administration and Congress,” it said.

Eversheds Sutherland’s letter of engagement for the six-month contract calls for it “to consolidate the national security of Romania by broadly strengthening the strategic partnership and cooperation between the United States and Romania and bolstering defense, diplomatic, economic and/or trade relations between the two countries.”

The firm also may retain strategic advisors and experts to assist its outreach to the executive branch, Congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks and other relevant stakeholders.

The Financial Times reports that a Russian drone hit an apartment building in the Romanian city of Galaţi, in the early hours of May 29. Two people were injured.

The incident is the most serious military spillover in a NATO and EU member state resulting from Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

“Romania ... will not accept, under any circumstances, that the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine be transferred to its citizens,” said President Nicușor Dan.

Romania requested that NATO move more anti-drone capabilities into the country.