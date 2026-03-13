Washington Women in Public Relations announces the finalists for its 16th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards. The ELAs recognize outstanding professionals (ages 25–35) who are making a remarkable impact early in their PR careers. The 23 finalists are grouped into the following categories, Small/Boutique Agency, Mid-Size Agency, Large/Global Agency, Government, Non-Profit, Corporate, and Trade Association. One winner from each category will be revealed on Thursday, June 25 from 6-8PM at the AT&T Forum, 601 New Jersey Avenue NW in Washington, DC. Julia Krieger, head of U.S. public affairs at Coinbase, will serve as the keynote speaker for this year’s event. “The emerging Leaders Awards continues to lift up DC’s brightest young PR professionals who are redefining excellence and shaping the future of our industry. We look forward to toasting to the 23 finalists and celebrating their incredible accomplishments.”

The Hispanic Public Relations Association opens submissions for its 2026 HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards, a national program honoring excellence in multicultural communications, The awards honor leaders and journalists who use their platform, influence and voice, to showcase the power of Latino-led storytelling. In addition to documenting work that is shaping the communications field, the BRAVO! Awards create visibility for culture-led campaigns, and funds scholarships for emerging talent. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $41,000 in scholarships to 13 recipients. New for 2026, every eligible category submission will automatically be considered for Campaign of the Year. The top-scoring campaign across award categories will receive the honor. Entrants do not need a separate entry or added fee. HPRA will announce winners during the annual ¡BRAVO! Awards program in November. “Latino communities are driving the future of the nation’s growth, and our industry has a responsibility to meet that force with respect, discipline, and creativity,” said HPRA National President Sonia V. Diaz.

Clearpoint Agency, which has offices in San Diego and Boston, received gold and bronze honors in the public relations category at the American Marketing Association San Diego’s 2026 Sandie Awards on May 21. The agency received gold for its public relations and earned media campaign for Curebound’s 2025 Concert for Cures featuring Elton John. Curebound is a philanthropic organization that raises funds to accelerate cancer research into clinical cures. The bronze award was for Clearpoint’s work with long-term client OptionMetrics, a company that provides historical options data and analytics. The entries were evaluated by AMA members from chapters outside San Diego with no affiliation to the nominated organizations, agencies, campaigns or projects. “At a moment when federal research funding faces pressure, supporting science with the power to save lives has never been more important, and Clearpoint's work is helping us do exactly that,” said Curebound CEO Robin Toft.