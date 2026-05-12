PRSA adds author and branding expert Sally Hogshead and three-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning journalist and entrepreneur Gaby Natale to the keynote lineup for ICON 2026, its annual conference for public relations and communications professionals. The event will take place Oct. 18-20 in Orlando, Fla. ICON 2026 will bring together communications professionals, executives, agency leaders, educators and students, providing opportunities for learning, networking and industry conversations focused on the future of public relations and communications. Hogshead’s presentation, “The Fascination Factor: Authentically Communicate Who You Are at Your Best,” will be on Oct. 19, with Natale’s “PIONEER: Embrace Your Uniqueness, Break Barriers and Redefine What is Possible” taking place on Oct. 20. They join Savannah Bananas head coach Tyler Gillum, previously announced as the first keynote speaker for the conference. “This keynote lineup reflects the bold thinking and inspiration we want attendees to experience at ICON 2026,” said PRSA chair Heide Harrell.

Publicity for Good founder and CEO Heather Holmes releases “Seen by AI, Found by Customers,” a book that says if a brand isn't recognized as a source of truth by the media, it simply doesn't exist to the AI models that gatekeep consumer discovery. It cites data indicating that 89 to 95 percent of AI citations trace back to earned media—journalism, podcasts and third-party validation—rather than paid ads or SEO keywords. The book introduces what it calls the Architecture of Authority, a proprietary framework designed to help new brands master generative engine optimization, ensure unshakable credibility and convert authority into revenue, providing what it calls a 90-day blueprint for market dominance. “Seen by AI, Found by Customers” is now available on Amazon.

5W AI Communications publishes “The 5W Retrieval Index — Volume I: The AI Retrieval Economy, 2026.”The 220-page research volume, authored by 5W founder and chairman Ronn Torossian, maps which media properties, institutional publishers, vendor research arms, community substrates, and data publishers are actually cited by AI engines when answering buyer questions across 38 sectors of the global economy. Its central finding: the publications people read are not always the publications the AI engines cite. The most-read journalism is not the most-cited journalism. Each of the 38 sector editions does five things. It explains how AI engines answer questions about the sector. It ranks the sources that get cited, on a fixed five-component composite score from 0 to 100. It assigns the sector an overall grade. It names the recurring structural pattern that defines the sector’s retrieval map. And it identifies what operators can do to be cited more reliably. “Across millions of queries a day, AI engines are now answering the questions that used to start with a Google search,” said Torossian. “They answer by citing a specific set of sources. The Retrieval Index is the map.”