Jen Bluestein

Jen Bluestein, who has more than 20 years experience working for advocacy and philanthropic groups, has joined SKDK as a principal.

Most recently, Bluestein served as senior director of policy and advocacy at the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, where she led work across gender and reproductive equity, education, voting rights and criminal justice reform.

She has held senior leadership roles at NARAL Pro-Choice America (now Reproductive Freedom for All) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Alongside former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and Senator Mark Kelly, Bluestein helped launch GIFFORDS, the gun violence prevention organization,

Mike Morey, President of SKDK said Bluestein has “a deep understanding of how public opinion, communication, and political influence can make or break an organization.”

SKDK is part of Stagwell.