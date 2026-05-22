Paul Lyon

FinregE, a London-based AI-powered RegTech company, names Paul Lyon as chief marketing & communications officer. Lyon most recently served as senior director, external communications: global branding, communications & marketing for Wolters Kluwer. Before joining Wolters Kluwer, he was head of communication and marketing and executive director, Europe & Middle East at Daiwa Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Daiwa Securities Group. Lyon has also served as head of key media, global banking & markets, at The Royal Bank of Scotland, and he began his career as a journalist and later editor for leading financial publications. In his new post, Lyon will define the company’s integrated communications, analyst relations, brand, marketing and digital strategy. He will also lead and build the dedicated marketing & communications team. “Paul's pedigree across global banking, regulatory technology and financial journalism gives him a unique vantage point to navigate the complex stakeholder landscape we operate in,” said FinregE CEO Rohini Gupta.

Belle Lenz

Toni Lee Communications appoints Belle Lenz as president. Lenz most recently served as SVP, head of global communications at with IPG’s Mediahub. She has also held senior communications and marketing roles with iProspect, Dentsu and Havas Media. In her new role at TLC, Lenz will work with agency clients as a senior counsel, providing strategic communications guidance. She will also partner with the agency’s account teams to support and develop integrated PR programs that encompass earned media, thought leadership, executive visibility and reputation management. “Belle stands apart in the industry for her role in helping agencies at many stages of development grow and scale through the power of PR,” said TLC CEO and founder Toni Lee.

Bradley Williams

Uranium Energy Corp., which controls the largest uranium resource base and the most licensed production capacity in the United States, appoints Bradley Williams as VP of government affairs. Williams previously served as a senior policy advisor and lead for energy policy and strategic analysis at the Idaho National Laboratory. Before that, he spent 12 years with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, culminating as senior advisor to the assistant secretary for Nuclear Energy. “As we continue to advance our vision of becoming the American national champion at the front-end of the nuclear fuel cycle, we recognize that these ambitions require a strong and sustained presence in Washington,” said Uranium Energy Corp. president and CEO Amir Adnani. “Brad is uniquely suited to help lead this effort.”